WATCH: Houthis Train To Conquer Israeli Yishuv


The Houthi terror group in Yemen released a video on Saturday showing its military training to conquer IDF bases in an Israeli town.

The video show the terrorists approaching the town and opening fire at its perimeter security cameras.

The terrorists then take over the yishuv, shooting any Israelis they encounter with machine gun fire and entering IDF bases and taking soldiers hostage.

They then leave the town with the hostages and once safely out of the way, they detonate the town with explosives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



