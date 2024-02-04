Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Mobilizes Three Divisions To Northern Border As Tensions With Hezbollah Escalate


IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that three IDF divisions have been deployed to northern Israel to counter Hezbollah’s still-ongoing attacks. In addition, Hagari revealed that the IDF has already targeted over 150 Hezbollah cells and eliminating approximately 200 terrorists, predominantly members of Hezbollah.

Hagari provided a comprehensive breakdown of the IDF’s military efforts since the onset of hostilities in Gaza, highlighting the targeting of over 3,400 Hezbollah-related sites. These operations have encompassed the destruction of around 120 observation posts, 40 weapons depots, and 40 command centers, all purportedly operated by Hezbollah. Additionally, the IDF has taken action against more strategic assets, including an airstrip utilized for drone launches and a depot housing anti-aircraft missiles.

Hagari also shared footage from a recent operation targeting a Hezbollah cell in southern Syria.

The IDF’s overarching aim is to “reshape the security reality” along Israel’s northern border so that 80,000+ residents of northern Israel who have been displaced from their homes can return.

“We do not choose war as our first option but are certainly ready, and preparing for it all the time, if need be,” he added.

