The IDF announced on Sunday morning that another soldier lost his life while battling Hamas in Gaza.

He was identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Shimon Yehoshua Asulin HY’D, 24, of the 924th engineering battalion of the Harel Brigade. He is a resident of Beit Shemesh.

His death increases the number of IDF casualties since the ground war in Gaza to 225 and the number of IDF casualties since October 7th to 562.