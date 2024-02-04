Dozens Of NYC, NJ Educators Attend Openly Antisemitic Forum To Teach Kids About “Genocide In Gaza”

A virtual seminar for New York City and New Jersey educators has sparked outrage after promoting strategies to “get around censorship” when teaching students about the “Israeli occupation” and “ongoing genocide in Gaza.” The event, hosted by NYC Educators for Palestine and Teaching While Muslim, openly aimed to provide teachers with lesson plans and resources to inject anti-Zionist propaganda into their classrooms.

Critics, including Bronx Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres, have slammed the event as antisemitic and divisive, accusing organizers of promoting a one-sided narrative that delegitimizes Israel and perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

Tova Plaut, founder of NYCPS Alliance, said that educators with little knowledge of Jewish experiences and Israel’s history were being encouraged to teach skewed information, further embedding antisemitism in children.

The event featured breakout rooms led by teachers who shared lessons incorporating “the cause,” including a fifth-grade lesson on decimals using Palestinian olive harvesting and a “human rights lens” applied to middle school poetry teachings. Recommended materials included content from Al Jazeera, and a lesson on Zionism described it as “colonial” in nature.

Organizers encouraged participants to use fake names or blur their video due to paranoid fear of “conservative Zionist individuals” who might “dox attendees.” The event also covered how to “get around censorship” and featured a panel of organizers and legal experts, including Rabab Abdulhadi, a San Francisco professor and activist who has linked the Israeli flag to “racial supremacist political messaging.”

The NYC Department of Education refused to intervene in the event, despite its open antisemitism and participating teachers being provided a collection of lessons to use with their students which were not approved by the DOE.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)