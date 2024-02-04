Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Hillel Is Hospitalized In Serious Condition


Rosh Yeshivas Ahavas Shalom, HaGaon HaMekubal Yaakov Moshe Hillel, is hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem in serious condition.

The Rosh Yeshivah fell ill over a year ago but since then his condition improved and he returned to delivering shiuruim.

However, he recently contracted COVID and after his condition deteriorated in the past day, he was taken to the hospital.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of יעקב משה בן גלדיס כתון b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

In the video below, HaGaon HaRav Michel Zilber is seen davening for HaRav Hillel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hamas Official Says Terror Org Needs More Time To Consider New Ceasefire Proposal

WATCH: Hamas Terrorists Beat Gazan Civilians Waiting For Aid

Hamas Returns To Gaza City From Where IDF Withdrew Weeks Ago

BDE: Beloved Children’s Singer Rebbe Alter Is Niftar At Age Of 75

BORO PARK: Person Killed After Building Under Construction Collapses On 50 Street

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network