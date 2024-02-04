TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Hillel Is Hospitalized In Serious Condition

Rosh Yeshivas Ahavas Shalom, HaGaon HaMekubal Yaakov Moshe Hillel, is hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem in serious condition.

The Rosh Yeshivah fell ill over a year ago but since then his condition improved and he returned to delivering shiuruim.

However, he recently contracted COVID and after his condition deteriorated in the past day, he was taken to the hospital.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of יעקב משה בן גלדיס כתון b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

In the video below, HaGaon HaRav Michel Zilber is seen davening for HaRav Hillel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)