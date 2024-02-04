Ben-Gvir To WSJ: “If Trump Was In Power, US Support Would Be Completely Different”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told the Wall Street Journal that he thinks the Biden administration is “hampering Israel’s war effort” and that Donald Trump “would give Israel a freer hand to quash Hamas.”

The WSJ article, published on Sunday, was Ben-Gvir’s first interview with a foreign media outlet since joining the government.

“Instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with giving humanitarian aid and fuel [to Gaza], which goes to Hamas,” Ben-Gvir said. “If Trump was in power, the U.S. conduct would be completely different.”

Ben-Gvir said that his plan is to “encourage Gazans to voluntarily emigrate to places around the world” by offering them cash incentives, saying that it is “the real humanitarian” thing to do.

Following the publication of the interview, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded by saying: “I don’t need help to navigate our relations with the US.”

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting at the Kiryah in Tel Aviv on Sunday morning, Netanyahu said: “Israel is a sovereign country. We greatly appreciate the support we received from the Biden administration since the outbreak of the war: support for arms, for international institutions, for sending troops to the region, and more. This does not mean that we don’t have differences of opinion, but until today we have managed to overcome them with determined and considered decisions.”

“I want to share something from my experience: there are those who say ‘yes’ to everything at times when they should say ‘no’. They receive applause from the international community but endanger our national security. And there are those who say ‘no’ to everything and receive applause at home but jeopardize our national security. I would like to tell you something from my experience: the wisdom is to know how to navigate – to say ‘yes’ when possible, and to say ‘no’ when necessary.”

“I don’t need help to navigate our relations with the US and the international community while standing firm on our national interests. Baruch Hashem, I’ve been doing it for several years. As a sovereign country fighting for its existence and future, we make our own decisions, even in those cases where there is no agreement with our American friends.”

Minister Benny Gantz and opposition leader Yair Lapid slammed Ben-Gvir for his statements. “The interview Ben-Gvir gave to the Wall Street Journal causes direct harm to Israel’s international standing, direct harm to the war effort, damages Israel’s security of Israel, and mainly proves that he doesn’t understand anything in foreign policy” Lapid stated. “But Netanyahu has no control over the extremists in his government.”

Gantz stated that “disputes are permissible, even with our biggest and most important ally, but they must be held in relevant forums and not via irresponsible comments to the media, which harm the strategic interests of the State of Israel, the security of the country and the war efforts at this time.”

“The prime minister should call the national security minister to order, who instead of dealing with domestic security issues is causing enormous damage to Israel’s foreign relations.”

