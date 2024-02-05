Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Stabbing Attack Near Ma’ale Adumim


A terrorist attempted to stab a Border Police officer early Monday afternoon near Ma’ale Adumim.

The other officers at the scene opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

A statement from Israel Police said that “during a routine security operation, Border Police officers searched a suspect in the village of al-Eizariya, near Ma’ale Adumim. During the inspection, the terrorist pulled out a knife and tried to stab the officers, who responded by opening fire and neutralizing him.”

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries to Israeli security forces.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



