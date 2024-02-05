IDF Raids Main Headquarters Of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The IDF says it conducted a raid on the main headquarters of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, identified as the al-Qadsia outpost, which played a crucial role in the terror group’s preparations for the October 7 attacks against Israel. Al-Qadsia served not only as a training hub, equipped with replicas of Israeli community entrances, IDF bases, and military vehicles for simulation exercises, but also housed the office of Muhammad Sinwar, a high-ranking military commander within Hamas and the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza.

The IDF says the al-Qadsia outpost functioned as the central command for the Khan Younis Brigade, incorporating a comprehensive training area designed for assault preparations. Additionally, the compound contained a Hamas command center, offices for the brigade’s top commanders, a rocket storage facility, and an access point to an extensive underground tunnel network.

During the operation, IDF forces also uncovered a nearby weapons manufacturing site. The IDF encountered multiple defensive measures put in place by Hamas, including explosive devices strategically placed around the outpost. These were successfully disarmed by IDF combat engineers.

At one point, Hamas gunmen launched an ambush against the Israeli troops from a position close to the outpost. The IDF responded with sniper fire, tank shelling, and airstrikes, neutralizing the threat posed by the Hamas operatives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)