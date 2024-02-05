Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Raids Main Headquarters Of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]


The IDF says it conducted a raid on the main headquarters of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, identified as the al-Qadsia outpost, which played a crucial role in the terror group’s preparations for the October 7 attacks against Israel. Al-Qadsia served not only as a training hub, equipped with replicas of Israeli community entrances, IDF bases, and military vehicles for simulation exercises, but also housed the office of Muhammad Sinwar, a high-ranking military commander within Hamas and the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza.

The IDF says the al-Qadsia outpost functioned as the central command for the Khan Younis Brigade, incorporating a comprehensive training area designed for assault preparations. Additionally, the compound contained a Hamas command center, offices for the brigade’s top commanders, a rocket storage facility, and an access point to an extensive underground tunnel network.

During the operation, IDF forces also uncovered a nearby weapons manufacturing site. The IDF encountered multiple defensive measures put in place by Hamas, including explosive devices strategically placed around the outpost. These were successfully disarmed by IDF combat engineers.

At one point, Hamas gunmen launched an ambush against the Israeli troops from a position close to the outpost. The IDF responded with sniper fire, tank shelling, and airstrikes, neutralizing the threat posed by the Hamas operatives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Can We Please Stop Giving Attention To Every Dope?

Dozens Of NYC, NJ Educators Attend Openly Antisemitic Forum To Teach Kids About “Genocide In Gaza”

IDF Launches Innovative App to Streamline Battlefield Medical Data Transfer to Hospitals [SEE DRAMATIC FOOTAGE]

HaRav Landau: “The Situation Is Terrible, We’re In Dire Need Of Tefillos”

Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen Urges Hostage Deal, Demands End To Qatar Criticism

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network