Egypt Warns That Peace Treaty With Israel Will End If “Even One Gazan” Enters Sinai

Egypt recently issued a sharply worded message to Israel that a wave of Gazan refugees to Sinai would endanger the peace between the two countries, Israel Hayom reported on Monday.

According to one source, the Egyptian message was that “if even one Palestinian refugee crosses over – the peace agreement will be nullified.” A second source conveyed a more moderate message, stating that even if one Palestinian refugee crosses over – the peace agreement will be suspended.”

According to the report, Egypt’s fears are based on a number of past statements by Israeli officials about the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza as a possible solution to the problems in the Strip.

Egypt is concerned that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians will flow into Sinai and become “a permanent Egyptian problem.”

Egypt’s concern about refugees is also driving its opposition to Israel taking control of the Philadelphi Corridor, which separates the Strip from Sinai. If Israel continues to prevent Gazans from returning to northern Gaza and battles take place in the Rafah area, the Gazans will be forced to flee south.

This poses a major problem for Israel as a Hamas brigade with four battalions is located in Rafah and must be eliminated as part of the war’s goals. In addition, Israel must maintain some control of the Egyptian-Gazan border in order to thwart smuggling operations between Sinai and Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)