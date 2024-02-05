WATCH THIS: Republican Senator Gets Mic Shut Off After Suggesting Trump Can Defy Supreme Court

Republican Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio had his mic cut and interview abruptly ended after he suggested that Donald Trump can defy a direct ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Host George Stephanopoulos questioned Vance about a previous statement he made in which he said Trump should ignore certain Supreme Court rulings. “Fire everyone in the government then defy the Supreme Court? You think it’s OK for the president to fire the Supreme Court?” Stephanopolous asked.

“We have a major problem here with administrators and bureaucrats in the government who don’t respond to the elected branches,” Vance said. “Let’s just give one very real-world example of this: in 2019 Donald Trump, having defeated ISIS said, “We should redeploy our troops in Syria and Jordan out of the region.” You had multiple members of the Defense Department bureaucracy who fought him on that. So, what happened? We have sitting ducks in the Levant, three of whom just got killed because the bureaucrats aren’t listening to the political branches.

“That’s a fundamental component of our government, George, that whoever is in charge agree or disagree with him, you have to follow the rules,” he continued. “If those people aren’t following the rules, then of course you have to fire them and of course the president has to run the government as he thinks he should. That’s the way the Constitution works, it has been thwarted too much by the way our bureaucracy has worked over the past 15 years.”

“The Constitution also says the president must abide by legitimate Supreme Court rulings, doesn’t it?” Stephanopoulos pushed back.

“The Constitution says that the Supreme Court can make rulings, but if the Supreme Court — and look, I hope that they would not do this — but if the Supreme Court said that the president can’t fire a general, that would be an illegitimate ruling, and the president has to have Article 2 prerogative under the Constitution to actually run the military as he sees fit,” Vance said. “This is just basic constitutional legitimacy. You’re talking about a hypothetical where the Supreme Court tries to run the military. I don’t think that’s going to happen, George, but of course if it did the president would have to respond to it. There are multiple examples in history of the president of the United States doing just that.”

“You made it very clear, the president can defy the Supreme Court. Thanks for your time this morning,” Stephanopoulos said, cutting Vance off as the senator tried regaining order, saying “No, no, no, George,” but his mic was cut off.

