Israeli Banks Freeze Accounts Of “Settlers” Sanctioned By Biden Administration

Bank Leumi announced on Sunday that it froze the accounts of Yinon Levi, one of the four Israelis the Biden administration sanctioned for alleged violence against Palestinians in Yehudah and Shomron.

One account is a personal account shared with his wife and the second is a business account shared with his brother.

Bank officials fear the bank will face US sanctions as well if it continues to service Levi.

Levi, who denies the US accusations, responded by saying: “Biden, who publicizes tales about Israelis and is unable to deal with the Houthis who are murdering US soldiers, does not scare us. We will continue to settle the Land of Israel without fear.”

On Monday, it was reported that Bank Hadoar, managed by the Israel Post, a state institution, froze the accounts of David Chai Chasdai, another settler sanctioned by the US. The account is a personal one shared by his wife.

Chasdai responded by saying: “The fact that a government bank decides to freeze the accounts of settlers because of pressure from far-left organizations and the hostile American government is unfathomable but the fact that it is happening under a right-wing government shortly after the worst massacre in history is a national embarrassment.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) stated: “Blocking a citizen’s account at the Bank Hadoar due to an outrageous US order is intolerable. Such abuse of an Israeli citizen without any proper legal procedure is something that cannot be allowed. Unfortunately, as seen by the citizens of Israel, the level of service at the post office is deplorable and the Supreme Court even blocked the ministers’ authorities on the matter. I have forwarded the issue for a legal review and as long as I have the authority to do so, I will order the immediate reopening of the account.”

Channel 12 News reported that Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich is seeking to prevent Israeli banks from complying with the US sanctions.

