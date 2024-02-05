Netanyahu: “We Will Kill Hamas Leaders, It Will Take Months, Not Years”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke about the continuation of the war in Gaza at the Likud party meeting on Monday.

“Our goal is complete victory over Hamas,” the prime minister said. “We will kill the Hamas leaders and therefore we must continue to operate in all areas of the Gaza Strip.”

“We must not end the war before then. It will take time – months, not years.”

Regarding the hostages, Netanyahu said: “We continue to act on this issue but Hamas has demands that we will not agree to. Their release should be similar to the previous agreement – it cannot be realized at any cost.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)