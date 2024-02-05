DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Terrorist Hurls Grenade, Runs Toward IDF Soldiers With Knife

The IDF on Monday released a video of a dramatic encounter between Paratrooper soldiers and a terrorist in Khan Younis.

The IDF soldiers are carrying out challenging battles in Khan Younis and eliminating dozens of terrorists in face-to-face battles.

“As part of the battles in the area, the soldiers operated near one of the houses of the commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade,” the IDF spokesperson said. “The soldiers encountered a terrorist at short range who threw a grenade at the troops and ran in their direction. The soldiers opened fire at the terrorist and eliminated him. The terrorist was armed with a knife and frag grenades.”

“This video illustrates the nature of the battles of the IDF forces in Khan Younis, who conduct battles with terrorists at close range and eliminate them in face-to-face battles.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)