RAT ON THE RUN: Gallant Says Hamas Leader Sinwar Is Constantly Fleeing, Can’t Command His Terrorists

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant provided an update Monday on the status of Hamas’s leadership in Gaza, stating that key figures, including Yahya Sinwar, are constantly on the run.

“Sinwar goes from hideout to hideout, is unable to communicate with his surroundings, and in recent days, IDF troops have found significant materials in the places where he had recently been, and thanks to them, we are deepening our grip on Hamas’s plans,” Gallant said.

Gallant also highlighted internal discord within Hamas, noting differences between officials within the Gaza Strip and those positioned abroad, a situation he describes as demonstrating “panic and distress” among the group’s ranks.

“Sinwar does not lead the campaign, does not command the forces. He is busy with his personal survival. He turned from the head of Hamas into a fugitive terrorist, and IDF forces continue to pursue him,” Gallant added.

Further elaborating on the strategy to dismantle Hamas’s control over the Gaza Strip, Gallant emphasized the need for a political solution to the military conflict. He argued that only through establishing a political alternative can the end of Hamas’s governance be ensured.

“Only the advancement of a political alternative will ensure the end of Hamas’s rule. There will be no civilian Israeli control in the Strip. This is the time to make the right decisions so that we can meet the political goals we have set,” Gallant said, suggesting a strategic shift towards a solution that extends beyond military action.

This comment has been interpreted by Hebrew media as an implicit critique of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s stance on the issue, indicating potential divisions within the Israeli government on the best approach to secure long-term peace and stability.

