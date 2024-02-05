Bibi: IDF Nearing “Total Victory” Over Hamas, Says 75% Of Terror Battalions Decimated

Addressing soldiers at Latrun, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu declared that Israel is nearing a “total victory” over Hamas, with 75% of the terrorist group’s battalions already decimated. Speaking directly to the tank crewmen of Battalion 8104, Netanyahu emphasized the nation’s unwavering commitment to achieving complete victory, a goal he defined as essential to restoring security across Israel’s southern and northern regions.

Without detailing the specifics of what constitutes “total victory,” Netanyahu repeated his unwavering message: the war will not conclude until this objective is fully realized. He warned of the consequences of failing to meet this goal, including the inability of evacuated Israelis to return home and the inevitability of future massacres. Netanyahu also expressed concern that Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations could exploit any perceived weakness to further destabilize the region.

Highlighting the significant progress made by the IDF, Netanyahu reported the destruction of over half of Hamas’s manpower and the defeat of 18 out of 24 battalions.

Additionally, Netanyahu revealed that Israel’s military is making substantial strides in dismantling Hamas’s extensive tunnel network, marking a critical step in undermining the terrorist organization’s operational capabilities.

