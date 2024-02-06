IDF Eliminates Multiple October 7 Terrorists in Ongoing Gaza Operations [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The IDF continues to engage in ongoing confrontations with Hamas terrorists in various regions of Gaza. In Khan Younis, both above and below ground, the IDF is actively combating Hamas operatives, and similar operations are taking place in northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, an overnight airstrike in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah specifically targeted a Palestinian Islamic Jihad member who participated in the attack on Nir Oz during the October 7 incident, according to the IDF.

In western Khan Younis, the 98th Division is working to clear out new areas, encountering Hamas operatives in civilian clothing. Over the past day, the IDF reports killing numerous operatives and detaining around 80 terror suspects in western Khan Younis, including individuals involved in the October 7 incident. During these operations, the IDF’s Givati Brigade snipers eliminated over 15 operatives, while the 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade spotted and neutralized a Hamas lookout. The Paratroopers Brigade and elite Egoz unit also discovered a cache of weapons, including assault rifles, RPGs, and anti-tank explosive devices.

In northern Gaza, the IDF’s Border Defense Corps’ 414th unit observed four Hamas operatives attempting to place surveillance equipment in the Beit Hanoun area, prompting an attack helicopter response.

Throughout raids, ambushes, and battles in northern and central Gaza, the Nahal Brigade reported the deaths of many Hamas operatives, and the 401st Armored Brigade claimed to have eliminated approximately 15 operatives. One incident involved a Navy missile boat detecting a Hamas cell near Nahal troops on the central Gaza coast, leading to a coordinated strike by the Navy, Israeli Air Force, and ground troops. Additionally, the 401st Brigade, in collaboration with the IAF, targeted a building used by Hamas for firing at troops and storing weapons.

