HY’D: IDF Says 31 Hostages Abducted By Terrorists On October 7 Are No Longer Alive

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum said it was told by the IDF that 31 of the hostages taken during the October 7 Hamas assault are no longer alive. This information was communicated to the families of the abductees ahead of a recent New York Times article publication, which incorrectly reported that 32 hostages are confirmed dead.

Approximately 1,200 individuals were killed, and 253 were taken hostage during the brutal attack by Hamas. Following a temporary truce deal in late November, Hamas released 105 of the hostages, leaving 132 still captive. Additionally, Hamas continues to hold the bodies of two fallen IDF soldiers since 2014 and two Israeli civilians believed to be alive, who entered the Gaza Strip voluntarily in 2014 and 2015.

According to the New York Times, of the 136 hostages still accounted for, at least 32 have been confirmed dead, most of whom were killed during the initial onslaught on October 7. The current status of the two soldiers who died in 2014 is unclear in the death toll.

The report also highlighted ongoing IDF investigations into unverified intelligence suggesting that up to 20 more hostages might have been killed. This situation continues to unfold as the IDF and concerned families seek clarity and closure on the fates of those still missing or held hostage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)