Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Beit Shemesh, J-m Residents Protest Against Autopsy After 13-Yr.-Old’s Sudden Death


A 13-year-old boy tragically passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning at his home in the chareidi neighborhood of Beit Shemesh.

Paramedics who were called to the home carried out prolonged resuscitation attempts and evacuated him in critical condition to the hospital, where sadly he passed away shortly later.

The boy, who just celebrated his bar mitzvah on Sunday, has no known health problems. Due to the sudden nature of his death, the authorities transferred his body for testing at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.

The Beit Shemesh residents began protesting against the autopsy and by early afternoon, the protests had spread to Jerusalem, on Rechov Shmuel Hanavi and Yechezkel.

At least one protester was arrested for disturbing public order.

Israel Police
Israel Police

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IT’S AN INVASION: NYPD Raids HQ Of Migrant Crime Network Stealing People’s Cellphones

TERROR IN NORTHERN ISRAEL: Terrorists Open Fire At Kibbutz, Narrowly Missing Young Girl

Smotrich Slams Biden: “He’s Besmirching Half A Million Law-Abiding Israeli Citizens”

Relative Of Hamas Leader Hanieyeh Is Being Treated At Israeli Hospital

RAT ON THE RUN: Gallant Says Hamas Leader Sinwar Is Constantly Fleeing, Can’t Command His Terrorists

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network