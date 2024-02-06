Beit Shemesh, J-m Residents Protest Against Autopsy After 13-Yr.-Old’s Sudden Death

A 13-year-old boy tragically passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning at his home in the chareidi neighborhood of Beit Shemesh.

Paramedics who were called to the home carried out prolonged resuscitation attempts and evacuated him in critical condition to the hospital, where sadly he passed away shortly later.

The boy, who just celebrated his bar mitzvah on Sunday, has no known health problems. Due to the sudden nature of his death, the authorities transferred his body for testing at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.

The Beit Shemesh residents began protesting against the autopsy and by early afternoon, the protests had spread to Jerusalem, on Rechov Shmuel Hanavi and Yechezkel.

At least one protester was arrested for disturbing public order.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)