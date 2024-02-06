GET THE FACTS FIRST: US Gets Angry Over Picture Of IDF Soldier Guarding Injured Hamas Terrorist

An Instagram post depicting an IDF soldier standing over a bound and wounded Hamas terrorist in Gaza has sparked anger from the US State Department, with spokesman Vedant Patel describing the footage as “deeply troubling.”

“I have no knowledge or information as it relates to the circumstances surrounding that incident,” Patel said, but despite acknowledging that he has no idea what was happening in the picture, went on to admonish the IDF.

“I will leave it to the IDF to speak to those specific situations, but we have been clear to them that the respect for basic human rights, that humanitarian law needs to be respected and that those who do not comply need to be held accountable,” Patel said.

The soldier, Yossi Gamzoo, deleted the post and his Instagram account after facing backlash from pro-Palestinian accounts accusing him of torturing the terrorist.

