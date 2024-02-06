MORE TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Shooting Attack At IDF Soldiers

A terrorist attempted to carry out a shooting attack against IDF soldiers in the Shomron on Tuesday afternoon.

The terrorist, armed with a gun, approached an IDF post outside Shechem. Fortunately, before he could open fire, an IDF reserve soldier shot and neutralized him.

A pistol and knife were found on the terrorist’s body. Baruch Hashem, no Israeli security forces were injured in the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at a house on the Meirav kibbutz in the Gilboa area of northern Israel. One of the bullets entered the home and narrowly missed hitting a young girl.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)