Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

MORE TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Shooting Attack At IDF Soldiers


A terrorist attempted to carry out a shooting attack against IDF soldiers in the Shomron on Tuesday afternoon.

The terrorist, armed with a gun, approached an IDF post outside Shechem. Fortunately, before he could open fire, an IDF reserve soldier shot and neutralized him.

A pistol and knife were found on the terrorist’s body. Baruch Hashem, no Israeli security forces were injured in the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at a house on the Meirav kibbutz in the Gilboa area of northern Israel. One of the bullets entered the home and narrowly missed hitting a young girl.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FIREWORKS: Ben Gvir’s Son Sparks Furor By Suggesting Joe Biden Has Alzheimer’s

GET THE FACTS FIRST: US Gets Angry Over Picture Of IDF Soldier Guarding Injured Hamas Terrorist

CENSORSHIP IN AMERICA: Biden Admin Urged Amazon to Censor Books Skeptical of COVID-19 Vaccines

TOTALLY GONE: Biden Tells Crowd He Recently Met With Former French President WHO DIED IN 1996!

IT’S AN INVASION: NYPD Raids HQ Of Migrant Crime Network Stealing People’s Cellphones

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network