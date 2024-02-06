FIREWORKS: Ben Gvir’s Son Sparks Furor By Suggesting Joe Biden Has Alzheimer’s

The son of Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, has sparked controversy by comparing US President Joe Biden to an Alzheimer’s patient. A tweet from Shuvael Ben Gvir featured a photo of President Biden accompanied by a message saying “in these difficult times it is important to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease that is the most common cause of cognitive decline and dementia.”

The tweet immediately caused a backlash, prompting Itamar Ben Gvir to issue an apology for his son’s “serious mistake” and to express his disapproval of the tweet. “The United States of America is our great friend and President Biden is a friend of Israel,” the minister wrote. “I apologize for my son’s words,” he added.

Shortly after his father’s apology, Shuvael Ben Gvir also took to Twitter to offer his own apology to President Biden, posting a picture of the president with the caption, “Mr. President, sorry!”

This incident comes in the wake of Itamar Ben Gvir’s critical remarks about the Biden administration in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The National Security Minister criticized the US administration’s approach to the war in Gaza, accusing it of favoring Hamas and suggesting that Israel’s interests would have been better served under a second Trump administration. Ben Gvir has previously expressed strong views about the relationship between Israel and the US, asserting that Israel is “not another star in the American flag.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)