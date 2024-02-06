IDF Reservist Is Critically Ill With Gazan Fungal Infection

An IDF reserve soldier who was seriously injured in Gaza contracted a fungal infection and is currently hospitalized in critical condition at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

The soldier’s family asked for help on social media to obtain an experimental drug that could ameliorate his condition. Representatives of Pfizer responded to the request and aided the family in obtaining the drug from Ireland. Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday morning that the drug was expected to arrive in Israel at noon.

This is the third time that Pfizer helped bring the medication to Israel. The two previous times, the treatment was successful in curing the fungal infection.

In December, an IDF soldier passed away after contracting the same fungal infection in Gaza.

