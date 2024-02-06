Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Reservist Is Critically Ill With Gazan Fungal Infection


An IDF reserve soldier who was seriously injured in Gaza contracted a fungal infection and is currently hospitalized in critical condition at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

The soldier’s family asked for help on social media to obtain an experimental drug that could ameliorate his condition. Representatives of Pfizer responded to the request and aided the family in obtaining the drug from Ireland.  Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday morning that the drug was expected to arrive in Israel at noon.

This is the third time that Pfizer helped bring the medication to Israel. The two previous times, the treatment was successful in curing the fungal infection.

In December, an IDF soldier passed away after contracting the same fungal infection in Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FIREWORKS: Ben Gvir’s Son Sparks Furor By Suggesting Joe Biden Has Alzheimer’s

GET THE FACTS FIRST: US Gets Angry Over Picture Of IDF Soldier Guarding Injured Hamas Terrorist

CENSORSHIP IN AMERICA: Biden Admin Urged Amazon to Censor Books Skeptical of COVID-19 Vaccines

TOTALLY GONE: Biden Tells Crowd He Recently Met With Former French President WHO DIED IN 1996!

IT’S AN INVASION: NYPD Raids HQ Of Migrant Crime Network Stealing People’s Cellphones

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network