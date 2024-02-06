Prime Minister Netanyahu Visits United Hatzalah Headquarters In Jerusalem

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara made a visit to the headquarters of United Hatzalah in Jerusalem on Tuesday. The couple took a tour of the operations center, gaining firsthand insight into the daily workings of this vital emergency service.

The visit, intended to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of United Hatzalah’s volunteers, included the presence of the Prime Minister’s Chief-of-Staff Tzachi Braverman and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs.

During their visit, the Netanyahus were guided by United Hatzalah’s founder and President Eli Beer and CEO Eli Pollak. They received detailed briefings from Dovie Maisel, the Vice President of Operations, and viewed video clips showcasing the organization’s crucial interventions on October 7. The Prime Minister and his wife also had the opportunity to meet with volunteers, hearing stories of bravery and selflessness from the Hamas terror attacks.

At the end of the visit, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “My wife and I have come to be here with Eli Beer and the thousands of United Hatzalah volunteers: Jews and Arabs, around 700 Muslim Arabs and others, who have volunteered to help and to save lives, together with secular and ultra-orthodox Jews, 50% ultra-orthodox, people who are deployed throughout the country and give of themselves. They saved many lives on October 7, under fire, and occasionally were fired upon, and treated themselves even as they saved lives – and they are doing this constantly. I think that you deserve to be recognized for saving lives. You have saved many people and you are doing amazing work. Well done.”

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, shared, “United Hatzalah volunteers were the first to arrive at the bloodiest battle zones on October 7th and saved the lives of hundreds of citizens, soldiers, and members of the security forces. I was very moved by the deep appreciation of Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara for the holy work done by the devoted volunteers who treated and rescued those who were wounded, while under fire from terrorists. United Hatzalah will continue to assist all those in need and be part of the national response during routine times and times of war for the benefit of Israeli citizens.”

“Since the very first hours of the October 7th attack, thousands of United Hatzalah volunteers worked around the clock in southern Israel to save lives,” added Eli Pollak, CEO of United Hatzalah. “Their uncompromising commitment and adherence to the mission of saving lives are inspiring. The dedication and value of United Hatzalah volunteers, both during routine times and during times of national crises, have proven themselves. Since the beginning of the war, we have received hundreds of requests from citizens to join and volunteer as EMTs in our organization. The support we have received from the people of Israel since October 7th gives us the strength to continue saving lives. We, as an organization, are committed to doing everything we can to give the best, fastest, and most professional treatment to anyone in need of emergency medical aid.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)