IDF Uncovers Documents Proving $150 Million In Funding From Iran To Hamas

The IDF on Tuesday revealed the discovery of documents and materials in a Gaza Strip tunnel that they say provide clear evidence of financial transactions and coordination between Hamas and Iran. According to IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the military uncovered official Hamas documents dating back to 2020, detailing financial support from Iran to the terrorist group over a six-year period.

Hagari said the documents specifically outline the transfer of more than $150 million from Iran to Hamas and its leader, Yahya Sinwar, from 2014 to 2020. “This is another example of how Iran exports terror across the Middle East. This is a global problem,” Hagari said.

The intelligence, according to Hagari, has been shared with Israel’s allies for further verification. In addition to the documents, IDF troops discovered a safe and bags containing over NIS 20 million (approximately $5.5 million) in cash within the same underground complex. Hagari noted that similar findings of large sums of money have been made at other Hamas sites across the Gaza Strip.

Photographs released by the IDF show several envelopes of cash addressed to Sinwar, offering tangible proof of the financial connections between Hamas and Iran.

