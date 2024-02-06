BIBI BLASTS: Netanyahu Scolds IDF Over Drill Simulating Jews Kidnapping Arabs

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has issued an apology for a recent military drill which simulated a kidnapping attack by Jews in the West Bank, sparking major backlash.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a scathing statement over the drill: “This fictitious scenario is detached from reality, undeserving and does an injustice to an entire and dear public, the residents of Judea and Samaria, at a time when many of them are fighting and also giving their lives in defense of Israel. I am not prepared to accept such insensitivity toward our brothers and sisters in Judea and Samaria.”

The blowback over the exercise forced Chief of Staff Halevi to apologize.

“The IDF fights in all arenas, and in Judea and Samaria [the West Bank], forces face brutal terrorism in a complex environment. The exercise carried out yesterday was designed to prepare the forces to deal with a wide variety of scenarios, with the aim of improving their readiness,” explained Halevi. “However, the scenario in question should not have been practiced and is an error.”

The Chief of Staff emphasized the commitment to accountability and improvement following the incident: “We will investigate and learn, and we are sorry to anyone who was hurt by this.” He also praised the dedication of troops in the West Bank, particularly highlighting the efforts of Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox and his team, who “work around the clock while risking their lives for the security of the residents.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)