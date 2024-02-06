RUSSIAN STOOGE? Tucker Carlson Announces He’s Interviewing Mass Murderer Vladimir Putin

Controversial former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson says he plans to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his current visit to Moscow, positioning him as the first American journalist to secure an interview with Putin since the Russian leader initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

“We’re in journalism. Our duty is to inform people,” Carlson said, expressing his commitment to broadcasting the interview “unedited” and freely accessible on his personal website.

The outspoken TV host has often contested the mainstream U.S. media’s portrayal of the war in Ukraine, accusing it of obscuring the truth and misleading its audience. “The populations of the English-speaking countries are ill-informed about the war in Ukraine because no one has told them the truth,” Carlson argued, denouncing Western media outlets as “corrupt” and deceitful through omission.

“We are not here because we love Vladimir Putin. We are here because we love the United States, and we want it to remain prosperous and free,” Carlson added.

His visit to Moscow and the forthcoming interview with Putin have been widely covered by Russian state media and pro-Kremlin channels, highlighting Carlson’s activities in the city, including his attendance at the Bolshoi Theater.

The news of Carlson’s visit initially emerged through the Mash Telegram channel, with further details provided by a video interview published by Izvestia, where Carlson shared his intentions to explore Russia and gauge its condition firsthand. “We’ll see,” was Carlson’s cryptic reply when asked about interviewing Putin, hinting at the high-profile meeting’s speculative nature at the time.

Carlson says that Elon Musk has pledged not to interfere with its distribution on X, which he owns.

Putin’s engagement with American journalists has been sparse in recent years, with notable interviews conducted before the war with Ukraine, making Carlson’s upcoming interview a significant event in international media.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)