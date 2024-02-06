HaRav Landau To Klal Yisrael: “Situation In North Is Perilous, Cry Out Like At Ninveh”

Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, held a gathering of Rabbanim at his home on Monday in order to transmit a message to Klal Yisrael about the perilous situation in Israel and the dire need for fervent tefillos.

“The tzibur doesn’t know how dangerous the situation is in the north,” HaRav Landau said. “They [Hezbollah] have the abilities and we need Rachamei Shamayim.”

“They are also rising up from afar [Iran and its proxies] to eliminate, destroy, and murder us. We’re obligated to cry out with a great and bitter cry [זעקה גדולה ומרה], like in Ninveh, to increase our tefillos and to cry out to Avinu ShebeShamayim that He have mercy on us. I request from you – wake up and cry out in tefillah.”

The Rabbanim who participated in the gathering included HaRav Avraham Tzvi Margaliot, the Rav of Karmiel, HaRav Shmuel Montag, the Rav of a kehilla in Netivot, HaRav Meir Kessler, the Rav of Modiin Illit, HaRav Yitzchak Mordechai Rubin, the Rav of Kehillas Bnei Torah in Har Nof, HaRav Shevach Tzvi Rosenblatt, a Rav in Bnei Brak, HaRav Yechiel Bamberger, a Rav in Haifa, HaRav Yaakov Yisrael Pincus, a Rav in Ofakim, and HaRav Zalman Dovid Zuckerman, a Rav in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The Rosh Yeshivah conveyed a similar message last week to several askanim from the south.

