War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz Says He’s Moving To Town Bordering Gaza

War Cabinet Minister and National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz announced on Sunday evening that he is moving to the Gaza border town of Yad Mordechai.

During his announcement, Gantz criticized what he perceived as Israel’s procrastination in dismantling Hamas’s rule over Gaza. “We lost valuable time through feet dragging,” Gantz asserted, implicitly rebuking Prime Minister Netanyahu’s stance on the Gaza hostage deal. Netanyahu has emphatically stated that the deal would not be accepted “at any cost.”

“It is not right to share information with our enemies and to invent red lines, even if there are some,” Gantz remarked, seemingly alluding to Netanyahu’s public comments. “Let’s keep them behind closed doors to avoid harming the efforts to get a good deal, even if it will be painful.”

In response to Gantz’s remarks, the Likud party defended Netanyahu’s approach, affirming his commitment to “total victory.”

The political rift between Netanyahu’s camp and the right-wing faction, exemplified by Gantz and Minister-without-Portfolio Gadi Eisenkot, has intensified in recent days, particularly regarding negotiations for a potential hostage deal.

Reports have circulated about a proposed agreement involving Israel ceasing operations in Gaza for over a month and releasing a significant number of Palestinian terrorists in exchange for approximately 35 hostages. This speculation prompted far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to threaten to leave the government.

Netanyahu swiftly rejected the notion of releasing a large number of terrorists, a move supported by Gantz and Eisenkot, who maintained that specific numbers had not been finalized.

Amidst growing dissatisfaction within the National Unity party, Gantz and other members publicly warned that they would consider leaving the government if Netanyahu continued to delay critical decisions for political gain. While a consensus was reached in a party meeting on Monday to withhold any immediate action, Gantz’s remarks on Tuesday evening signaled mounting frustration.

The prospect of Gantz and Eisenkot’s party exiting the government has sparked concerns of widespread protests across the country.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)