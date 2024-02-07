WATCH: Undercover Officers Disguised As Charedim Enter East Jerusalem

A Channel 13 journalist joined a group of undercover Border Police officers who carry out operations in East Jerusalem disguised as Chareidim or Dati Leumi “settlers.”

Dressed as visibly religious Jews, the officers enter as “bait’ for Arabs, mainly youths, who throw stones or Molotov cocktails at them, enabling them to catch them in the act and detain them.

According to the police, these operations are very effective at increasing the safety on Jerusalem streets and are especially needed ahead of Ramadan [which begins on March 11 this year]. Although minors cannot be imprisoned, there are legal steps the police can take against them, including opening police files and summoning their parents to the police stations for warnings.

Watch the journalist joining the officers for two operations – the first in which he disguised himself as a Chareidi man, joining other “Chareidim” on a minibus, and the second in which he dressed as a Dati Leumi man, and together with a female detective, disguised as his wife, pretended to lose their way and “mistakenly” enter an Arab neighborhood.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)