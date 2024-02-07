Hamas Offers Hostage Deal For End Of War, Release Of Murderers: Israel: “No To End of War”

Hamas proposed a ceasefire plan that would see the end of fighting in Gaza for four-and-a-half months and lead to the end of the war, Reuters reported on Wednesday morning.

The report follows the terror group’s refusal on Tuesday night to the hostage deal sent to the terror group last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

The Hamas counterproposal to the proposal outlines three phases of 45 days each, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

Israeli hostages would be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The first phase would see the release of all female hostages, males under 19, and the elderly and sick in exchange for the release of Palestinian female and minor prisoners.

The remaining male hostages would be released during the second phase in exchange for the release of 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, a third of whom are serving life sentences for the murder of Israelis.

Bodies of dead hostages would be released in the third phase, by the end of which an agreement would be reached for the end of the war.

IDF forces would completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip and the reconstruction of Gaza would begin.

In response to the report, Israeli officials say they cannot accept the demand for the end of the war. Senior security officials are deliberating whether to reject the proposal outright or to enter negotiations on its terms.

Following the report, Channel 12 revealed additional Hamas demands, including the halt of Jews’ ascent to Har HaBayis, thousands of temporary buildings in the Gaza Strip, the return of Gazans to the northern Gaza Strip, 500 trucks of aid per day, and the entry of fuel and electricity into the Strip.

