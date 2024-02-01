Hamas Clerics: “All Jews Can Be Killed – Men, Women, & Children”

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adreaee published photos this week of a booklet of religious rulings reached by the Shura Council, the religious body that advises Hamas.

Adreaee said that the booklet was found in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip

It is comprised of articles, rulings, and instructions for terrorists on how they should treat the enemy – the Jews – and whom they are permitted to kill. It says among other things, that “there is no difference between men, women, the elderly and children – all can be attacked.”

Last month, Hamas released a document in English and Arabic justifying the October 7th massacre and claiming that terrorists were not granted permission to harm or kill civilians.

