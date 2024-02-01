Tucker May Face Travel Ban, Sanctions, Over Putin Interview

European Union officials are considering the possibility of imposing sanctions on Tucker Carlson, following his interview of Russian President Putin, according to reports.

The Kremlin has verified that Russian President Vladimir Putin granted an interview to Carlson, marking Putin’s first interaction with a Western journalist since the commencement of the Ukraine conflict two years prior.

Carlson, who had previously announced his intention to interview Putin from Moscow, confirmed the interview’s completion within a day, as acknowledged by the Kremlin.

Guy Verhofstadt, a former Belgian Prime Minister and current European Parliament member, expressed to Newsweek that given Putin’s designation as a ‘war criminal,’ it is ‘logical’ to scrutinize Carlson’s actions.

Verhofstadt advocates for imposing a ‘travel ban’ on Carlson, criticizing him as a ‘mouthpiece’ for Donald Trump, whose pro-Kremlin stance has frequently been a subject of controversy.

“Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they’re implicated in and we have the right to tell them about it,” Carlson said in his video statement on Tuesday.

He added that he had also requested an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

