IDF: Dozens Of Hamas Fighters Killed In Gaza Fighting Over The Past Day

In the southern region of Gaza, specifically in Khan Younis, the IDF’s Commando Brigade has been conducting raids in the city’s western sector, targeting Hamas infrastructure. The IDF reported that a drone identified a Hamas cell placing explosive devices near commando units, with an ensuing airstrike eliminating the Hamas operative involved.

Also in Khan Younis, the Border Defense Corps’ 414th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit identified two armed Hamas members and successfully directed an airstrike against them, neutralizing the threat.

The Paratroopers Brigade, also operating in the western part of Khan Younis, has been instrumental in the IDF’s efforts, eliminating approximately 15 Hamas operatives during its operations over the last day. The brigade’s aggressive stance against Hamas has led to the dismantling of several terror group sites and the confiscation of weapons and equipment.

Further operations by the 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade in Khan Younis involved airstrikes on booby-trapped buildings and raids on additional Hamas locations, emphasizing the IDF’s comprehensive approach to combating the terror group.

In the north, near Beit Lahiya, the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade encountered a group of gunmen adjacent to a Hamas stronghold. The IDF conducted airstrikes against this cell and two additional gunmen detected in the vicinity, continuing its campaign against Hamas operatives throughout the Gaza Strip.

