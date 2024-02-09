British Airways To Resume Flights To Israel In April After Security Pause

British Airways has announced plans to restart its flight operations to Israel starting April 1, following a suspension of routes in October due to security concerns related to the October 7th attack and the subsequent war in the Gaza Strip.

British Airways said that it would resume its Tel Aviv route four times a week, albeit with smaller aircraft than previously used, with the airline anticipating lower demand than prior to the conflict.

The airline’s suspension was part of a broader trend, with many international carriers temporarily ceasing operations to Israel in the wake of the October 7 events. However, British Airways joins a growing list of airlines, including Air France, Lufthansa, and Ryanair, that have since announced plans to resume services to the country, signaling a gradual return to normalcy in international travel to and from Israel.

