NORTH HEATS UP: Missile Hits Building In Kiryat Shmona, Over 40 Missiles Fired On Friday Night

Dozens of rocket alert sirens were sounded in Israel’s north over Shabbos day as Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets at Israel.

Toward the end of Shabbos, an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon scored a direct hit on a building in Kiryat Shmona.

The building was damaged but Baruch Hashem no one was injured.

In response, Israeli fighter jets attacked several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

On Friday, Hezbollah fired a barrage of over 40 rockets at northern Israel. The Iron Dome intercepted many of the rockets and the rest fell in open areas. There were no reports of injuries.

