Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

NORTH HEATS UP: Missile Hits Building In Kiryat Shmona, Over 40 Missiles Fired On Friday Night


Dozens of rocket alert sirens were sounded in Israel’s north over Shabbos day as Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets at Israel.

Toward the end of Shabbos, an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon scored a direct hit on a building in Kiryat Shmona.

The building was damaged but Baruch Hashem no one was injured.

In response, Israeli fighter jets attacked several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

On Friday, Hezbollah fired a barrage of over 40 rockets at northern Israel. The Iron Dome intercepted many of the rockets and the rest fell in open areas. There were no reports of injuries.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Discovers And Destroys Hamas Rocket Launcher Near Daycare And Mosque In Khan Younis

British Airways To Resume Flights To Israel In April After Security Pause

IDF: Dozens Of Hamas Fighters Killed In Gaza Fighting Over The Past Day

CUT OFF: Communications Completely Severed Between Yahye Sinwar And Hamas Leaders

TOTAL DISASTER: Biden Flubs Countries, Yells At Reporters In Presser Meant To Show He’s Cognitively Okay [VIDEOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network