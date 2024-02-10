Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Senior Hamas Official Survives Israeli Strike Deep Inside Lebanon


A rare strike, attributed to Israel, was carried out about 60 kilometers from Lebanon’s southern border on Shabbos, the deepest Israeli strike in Lebanese territory since October 7th.

According to reports, a drone struck a vehicle in the village of Jadra.  The target of the strike was senior Hamas official Basel Salah, responsible for recruiting and activating Hamas operatives, including during the current war. He was wounded in the attack but survived.

According to a Reuters report, Salah was close to Saleh al-Arouri, the Hamas deputy chief killed last month in an Israeli strike near Beirut.

Three other people were killed in the strike – two members of Hamas and a Hezbollah operative.

The strike was carried out while Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was visiting Lebanon and meeting with, among other officials, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. A statement was issued following their meeting that the two spoke about the “axis of resistance” and the developments in the region in the shadow of the war.

