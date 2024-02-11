HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths of Two Soldiers Killed In Gaza; Ground-Op Death Toll Rises To 229

The IDF announced on Tuesday evening that two soldiers lost their lives while battling Hamas in Gaza.

They have been identified as:

Sergeant first class Adi Eldor HY’D, 21, from Haifa.

Sergeant first class (res.) Alon Kleinman HY’D, 21, from Tel Aviv.

Their deaths increase the number of IDF casualties since the ground war in Gaza to 229 and the number of IDF casualties since October 7th to 566.

Additionally, two IDF soldiers were seriously injured in battle on Sunday.

