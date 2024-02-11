Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
CHASDEI HASHEM! IDF RESCUES TWO HOSTAGES; BOTH ARE IN GOOD HEALTH


Two Israeli hostages have been rescued alive during a joint IDF and Israel Police operation in Rafah overnight, military and security officials have announced.

The hostages were identified as Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70), who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak. They were being held by Hamas terrorists in a Rafah building when they were rescued.

They are both in good medical condition, and were transferred for medical examination at the Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital, officials said.

“Security forces will continue to operate with all means in order to return the hostages home,” they added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



