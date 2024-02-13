Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: Terrorist Narrowly Misses Ramming Into IDF Soldiers [Video]


A terrorist attempted to ram into IDF soldiers standing at the Gush Etzion junction on Tuesday morning.

The terrorist sped his car toward a bus stop but b’chasdei Hashem, the soldiers succeeded in jumping out of the way and weren’t harmed.

The terrorist fled the scene toward the yishuv of Elazar. The IDF soldiers chased after him and opened fire and succeeded in neutralizing and detaining him. He was then evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition.

IDF forces searched his car and found a knife.

Baruch Hashem, no Israeli security forces were injured in the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



