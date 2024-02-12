Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza; Ground-Op Death Toll Rises To 232


The IDF announced on Tuesday morning that three soldiers lost their lives while battling Hamas in Gaza.

They have been identified as:

Lt. Col. (res.) Netanel Yaacov Elkouby HY’D, 36, the commander of the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade’s 630th Battalion, from Haifa.

Maj. (res.) Yair Cohen HY’D, 30, an acting company commander in the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade’s 630th Battalion, from Ramat Gan.

Sgt. First Class (res.) Ziv Chen HY’D, 27, of the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade’s 630th Battalion, from Kfar Saba.

Their deaths increase the number of IDF casualties since the ground war in Gaza to 232 and the number of IDF casualties since October 7th to 569.

Additionally, two IDF soldiers were seriously injured in battle.

