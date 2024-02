Released hostages Fernando Marman and Louis Har recited HaGomel on Monday evening.

Rabbi Shay Shachter, who was in contact with the hostages’ relatives while they were in Gaza, visited Fernando and Louis at Sheba Hospital on Monday evening and helped them recite the bracha.

Rabbi Shacter arranged for Fernando and Louis to recite HaGomel via teleconference to allow the NY-based students of Yeshiva University, where his father is the dean, to answer Amen.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)