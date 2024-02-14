IDF Carries Out Intense Strikes Deep In Lebanon In Response To Attacks [Videos]

The IDF prepared for a “serious response” to the attacks by the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon in the wake of its launch of a barrage of rockets at northern Israel on Wednesday morning, targeting IDF bases, which killed an IDF soldier and injured eight others, Ynet reported.

Shortly later, before 2 p.m., IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced that Air Force fighter jets had begun carrying out a series of extensive strikes in Lebanon. “More details will follow,” he said.

According to Lebanese reports, the strikes are being carried out deeper in Lebanon than previous IDF strikes, miles from the southern border. Videos on social media and reports testify that the strikes caused major damage in the country.

The videos below show footage of IDF strikes in Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon:

A female IDF soldier was killed in the attack on an IDF base in northern Tzfas and eight were injured, one seriously. The IDF spokesperson confirmed that “some of the rockets were fired at the base.” The attack also targeted the IDF air force base in Meron but the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome or fell in open areas.

According to the report, the IDF will not just target the sources of the fire as it has done until now. The IDF, not wanting to launch an all-out war with Hezbollah while the war in Gaza is ongoing, has been careful to respond “proportionally” to Hezbollah fire, mainly by attacking the sources of the shooting and various Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

According to a previous Ynet report, Hezbollah recently increased its use of heavyweight, short-range missiles, capable of carrying substantial warheads and inflicting serious damage, including the Burkan and Falaq-1. According to statements by the terror group, it began firing the rockets in early November.

