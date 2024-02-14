TZFAS: WOMAN KILLED, 8 INJURED: Hezbollah Launches Heavy Barrage At North

One woman was killed and eight people were injured a little after 9 a.m. on Wednesday after Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage of rockets at northern Israel and several rockets fell in and near Tzfas.

There were direct rocket hits in the industrial area of southern Tzfas as well as on the IDF base in the northern part of the city.

MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid to eight victims, one in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and six in light condition, and evacuated them to Ziv Hospital. Later, MDA director Elin Bin announced that the body of a woman who was killed in a rocket fall was found in a building in northern Tzfas after paramedics carried out searches in the wake of the rocket hits. Her death was pronounced at the scene.

The barrage on Wednesday morning was one of the heaviest since October 7th, with sirens sounding in many nearby areas, including Amukah and Meron, where an IDF air control facility is located. The facility has been targeted by Hezbollah several times in the past and sustained damage in at least two of the strikes.

A Saudi outlet reported that Hezbollah targeted the IDF Northern Command headquarters in Tzfas and the IDF airbase in Meron.

Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Some areas of Tzfas are experiencing power outages following the barrage on the city.

Tzfas Mayor Shuki Ohana told Channel 12 News: “There were no rocket hits within the city, the rockets fell on IDF bases surrounding Tzfas.” The injured victims were apparently IDF soldiers but no official notice has been published.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Hezbollah launched two rockets at Har Dov. Both fell in an open area. IDF forces attacked the source of the fire.

On Tuesday, a mother and her teen son were seriously injured in Kiryat Shmona after Hezbollah launched an anti-tank missile at the city.

The video below shows how the missile hit Kiryat Shmona before a siren sounded:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)