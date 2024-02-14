Netanyahu: Negotiations With Hamas Are Pointless Unless Terrorists Drop Their “Delusional” Demands

A statement from Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office on Wednesday reiterated what he has repeated time and again: there will be no deal with Hamas unless the terror organization drops its “delusional” demands, including a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza.

“Israel was not given any new proposal by Hamas for the release of our hostages,” the statement says regarding ceasefire and hostage release discussions in Cairo, Egypt, adding that Netanyahu “insists that Israel will not submit to the delusional demands of Hamas.”

“A change in Hamas’s positions will allow progress in the negotiations,” the statement says.

The statement comes following Israeli media reports that Netanyahu does not plan on sending a delegation to Cairo for planned discussions tomorrow, arguing that there is no point if Hamas doesn’t change its approach to the negotiations.

This has sparked anger among the families of some hostages, who say the decision is effectively a death sentence for their loved ones.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)