Rebitzen Sima Spetner’s Chinuch Course Coming to Lakewood! Limited Slots!

Communicated Content

Join Rebitzen Spetner’s thousands of students from around the world who have transformed themselves and their relationships with their children. 


Rebitzen Sima Spetner is a child psychologist and venerable chinuch specialist from Eretz Yisroel who has been teaching chinuch classes for decades. Her warm, engaging classes are filled with Torah hashkafah and practical ideas. Rebitzen Spetner was trained directly by Rav Shlomo Wolbe, and received haskamah from leading gedolim.

Seize this opportunity! Limited slots!


Recordings of the classes will be given exclusively to course participants.  


Course Schedule: 


Fundamental/ Beginners Course: Monday, March 4- March 12: 7:30-10:30 PM:

Topics include: Children’s emotional needs/ discipline/ sibling rivalry/ ruchnius 


Alumni Q and A: Teen: Wednesday, March 6, 10 am-1PM


Alumni: Control: Motzie Shabbos, March 9, 8:30-11 


Alumni: Q and A: Post Teens/ Shiduchim/ Marrieds: March 12, 10-1 PM


For information or to register: (call/ text) Esti Hirshfeld – 718-578-2128

To register online: [email protected] 




