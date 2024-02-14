NO SURPRISES: Al Jazeera “Reporter” Injured In IDF Gaza Strike Is Hamas Commander, Particpated In Massacre

The Al Jazeera news network reported on Tuesday that one of its “journalists” was wounded in an IDF strike in the southern Gaza Strip.

The “journalist” Ismail Abu Omar was another one of those “innocent” Gazan civilians. The IDF revealed on Wednesday that Abu Omar is nothing more than a full-fledged Hamas monster – a deputy company commander in Hamas’ Eastern Battalion of Khan Younis.

Abu Omar even filmed himself in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7th massacre and posted it on his social media platforms, making him complicit in the war crimes committed on that day – whether he actively participated in the grisly violence, torture, and murder or not.

On Sunday, the IDF revealed that another Al Jazeera “journalist” – Muhammad Washah – served as a senior commander in Hamas’s antitank missile department and later joined its air force department. The IDF recently found his laptop on a Hamas base in northern Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)