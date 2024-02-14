White House REFUSES Cognitive Test For Biden Despite Obvious Mental Decline

The White House is refusing to have President Biden undergo a cognitive test, despite the recent damning report from the Department of Justice highlighting concerns about his memory. The report emphasized Biden’s “poor memory,” further validating voter worries regarding his mental acuity.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, citing Biden’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, insisted that “The president proves every day how he operates and how he thinks.”

Last year, Dr. O’Connor did not subject Biden to cognitive tests, and he has never publicly spoken to the media – a break from White House precedent.

Jean-Pierre, who has known Biden since 2009, further described him as “sharp” and criticized Special Counsel Hur’s observations of Biden’s melting brain, saying, “He’s not a medical doctor.”

“He’s just not. It’s not for him to speak to. It’s just not,” she said.

Following Jean-Pierre’s comments, Biden appeared alongside King Abdullah II of Jordan and raised more eyebrows as he appeared confused and indecisive on stage.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll following the Hur report revealed that 86% of US adults believe Biden is too old for another term, with 62% expressing similar concerns about former President Donald Trump.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)