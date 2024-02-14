Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: IDF Chief of Staff: “We’re Preparing For War In The North”


IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the northern border on Wednesday following the morning’s deadly Hezbollah attack on an IDF base in northern Tzfas.

Halevi, accompanied by the head of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, and the commander of the 91st Galilee Division, Brigadier-General Shay Klapper, held a situational assessment and discussion with the reserve commanders on the border. They also visited Metula and held a meeting with the heads of the northern yishuvim.

“I want you know one thing,” Halevi said. “We’re not finishing here until we bring back the residents to Metula and all the residents of the northern yishuvim – on a very high level of security.”

“We’re now focused on preparing for war. Ultimately, we’ll be ready for war. If it ends without a war, we won’t compromise on our achievements. We’ll post back all their forces and there will be quiet and stability here and the residents will be able to return. Will it happen tomorrow? Apparently not. It will take some time.”

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the head of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, and the commander of the 91st Galilee Division, Brigadier-General Shay Klapper, hold a security assessment on the northern border. (IDF spokesperson)

