Kindergarten Teacher In Tzfas: “My Gan Is In A Caravan, We Have No Protection”

Following the Hezbollah attack on Tzfas on Wednesday morning which killed a 20-year-old female IDF soldier and injured eight others, a gannenet in a Chabad gan in Tzfas spoke to Reshet Bet about her feelings of helplessness when the rocket sirens went off in the city and she had to protect the children in a caravan that lacks a safe room.

The gannenet, Rivka Waldman, said: “I’ve been in the gan for over 30 years and we’re now in a very, very complex situation.”

“We received an order from the Home Front Command that when there’s a situation like this, take the girls outside and have them lie on the ground with their hands over their heads – because of the risk of the glass windows shattering inside the gan.”

“I act as instructed. When there was a siren about two weeks ago, that’s what we did. But today, Tzfas is rainy. I know that if I take my girls out in the rain, in the Tzfas cold, it’s ‘oiy’ outside and ‘oiy’ inside. I took the girls out and said pessukim and davened to Hakadosh Baruch Hu.”

“My staff comes to the gan every day for the past four months [since the war began] and we do exactly what the Education Ministry instructs us. Today I lost it. I held it together for four months but today it was too much. We’re not protected. My gan is in a caravan. Please do something!”

Tzfas Mayor Shuki Ohana told Kan News after the attack: “There were rocket hits close to the city, also in our area. But we’re going back to the routine in the schools. The worst hits were on the [IDF] bases. I don’t think we need to speak about evacuating – but we’re on full alert.”

