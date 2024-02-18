PA Prime Minister: World Should Forget About October 7th, Make Peace With Hamas

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has announced that the PA is actively seeking to bridge gaps with the Hamas terror group, with talks scheduled to take place in Moscow on February 26. This revelation came during Shtayyeh’s address at the Munich Security Conference, where he highlighted the importance of Palestinian factions coming together for the cause of unity.

“Russia has invited all Palestinian factions who will be meeting on the 26 of this month in Moscow. We will see if Hamas is ready to come to the ground with us,” Shtayyeh said. “We are ready to engage. If Hamas is not, then that’s a different story. We need Palestinian unity.”

The backdrop of these talks is complex, especially considering Hamas’s murderous history, most notably the atrocities carried out on October 7. When pressed about the prospect of making common cause with such a group, Shtayyeh suggested the world simply forget about what happened.

“One should not continue focusing on October 7,” he said, underscoring his total disinterest in recognizing the evil that is Hamas.

Asked about making reforms to the PA that have been urged by the West, including the replacement of Mahmoud Abbas at leader of the Palestinian Authority, Shtayyeh gave an indirect answer, saying, “It’s not about reform, it’s not about anything. It’s about Palestinians wanting an end to occupation.”

